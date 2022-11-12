‘We Will Survive Cancer’ non-profit gears up to give back during holiday season

As we get closer to the holidays, it is also the time when several DMV non-profits begin preparing for ways to make the special season even brighter for people who are in need.

That includes supporting cancer patients and their financially challenged families.

FOX 5’s Ayesha Khan spoke with Gayela Bynum, founder of We Will Survive Cancer foundation (WWDC) based in Northern Virginia, to learn about ways the community can continue to step up and give back.

While WWSC is already doing so much to support families experiencing medical and health challenges, this year the foundation will be holding its first ever ‘Making Spirts Bright’ event on Dec. 10. It’s a Christmas program for cancer patients being held at the Howard University Cancer auditorium with Warren Shadd and musicians.

Bynum’s foundation started with her late daughter-in-law Michelle who battled breast cancer.

"Michelle was diagnosed with cancer in 2005 and she passed away in 2011, and during that time, she was a huge inspiration for the country," Bynum explains. "She was interviewed all over the place, and so she came here, and our friends met her, and that's how we started."

Bynum said that while we are still in the pandemic, during the past two years, the foundation has maintained its fundraising efforts in addition to providing activities for cancer patients and their families.

Saturday night, Bynum hosted and organized a We Will Survive Cancer fashion show at The McLaren dealership in Sterling, Virginia. The event featured jewelry for auction provided by the David Yurman collection.

Proceeds will benefit the Making Spirits Bright event in December, for financially challenged cancer patients and their families during the holidays.

"What we like to do at We Will Survive Cancer is provide experiences for families that really wouldn't have the opportunity to participate in Christmas or different holidays," Bynum says about the organization's efforts..

The foundation is also a charity partner with the Celebrity Cruises/Hotels at Sea polo and wine curated program. It features Michelin star super Chef Daniel Boulud and designer Salvatore Ferragamo.

This exclusive program will be a one-of-a-kind experience on the newly commissioned ship Celebrity Beyond.

The USA vs. Italy Polo match takes place on the last day of the cruise hosted by Salvatore Ferragamo,designer and owner of the magical, medieval town "Il Borro," located in the heart of Tuscany.

This unique 10-night VIP experience sets sail Friday, August 18, 2023 from Rome Italy and sails to Greece, Croatia, Montenegro, Sicily, Naples, Il Borro for polo, lunch and wine with Salvatore Ferragamo and back to Rome.