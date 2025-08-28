Wawa ‘fraud hopping’ suspect hit with 67 charges in Virginia: sheriff

A New York man is facing 67 charges after allegedly carrying out an identity theft scheme at multiple Wawa stores in Stafford County, Virginia, authorities say.

Facing charges

Deputies arrested Caiteng Li on Sunday at a Wawa on Richmond Highway. Investigators say he made unauthorized purchases at multiple Wawa locations and was found with suspected controlled substances, money orders, and recent store receipts. He also did not have a valid driver’s license, officials say.

Li is charged with multiple counts of credit card theft, credit card fraud and identity theft with intent to defraud. He also faces possession of controlled substances and driving without a license charges.

Investigation continues

He is being held without bond at Rappahannock Regional Jail. The investigation is ongoing.