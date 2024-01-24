Expand / Collapse search

Watkins Mill High School lockdown lifted: police

Gaithersburg
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Watkins Mill High School is no longer under lockdown. 

Montgomery County Schools confirmed the report was determined to be unfounded. The high school located at 10301 Apple Ridge Rd., Gaithersburg, Maryland was initially on lockdown around 11 a.m. for reports of a firearm on school grounds.

No word on any injuries or the number of individuals involved in this incident. 

This continues to be an ongoing investigation. 

