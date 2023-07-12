Water main break soaks District Heights neighborhood
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. - An early morning water main break soaked an area of District Heights early Wednesday morning.
The break was reported overnight in the 9100 block of Daniel Drive.
Water main break soaks District Heights neighborhood (Please Courtesy: Tawanda)
Photos and video from a resident show the water spraying into the street and near vehicles.
The water was shut off and repairs are underway. It is unclear is any water customers were impacted.