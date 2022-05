A water main break in Northeast D.C. will leave some customers without water service Friday.

The repairs are being made on 18th Street, between Otis Street and Randolph Street and also alonf Randolph Street, between 18th Street NE and 17th Street.

The repair time is estimated to be between eight and ten hours.

