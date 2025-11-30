Water main break closes Watts Branch Parkway, Hurley Avenue in Montgomery County

article

The Brief A water main break has shut down Watts Branch Parkway and Hurley Avenue in Montgomery County. The road is closed in both directions while WSSC crews respond. Drivers are being urged to use alternate routes until repairs are completed.



A water main break forced the closure of Watts Branch Parkway and Hurley Avenue in Montgomery County on Sunday, creating traffic delays as crews worked to assess the damage.

The road is closed in both directions while repair crews are working.

What we know:

Montgomery County police issued a traffic advisory Sunday morning after a water main break caused significant disruption in the area. Watts Branch Parkway is closed in both directions at Hurley Avenue.

Police say WSSC Water crews are en route to the scene to begin repair work. Drivers were asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

What's next:

It’s not yet clear how long repairs will take or when the road will reopen. Officials will release updates once crews evaluate the break and determine the extent of the damage.