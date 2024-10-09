Watch: Tropicana implosion in Las Vegas clears way for new baseball stadium
LAS VEGAS - Las Vegas said goodbye to the Tropicana casino with a flashy implosion early Wednesday morning.
The implosion leveled two hotel towers in 22 seconds. The celebration included a fireworks display and a drone show.
It was the first casino implosion in nearly a decade for a city.
The Tropicana closed in April after 67 years to make room for a new baseball stadium for the relocating Oakland Athletics.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
