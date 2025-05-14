WATCH: Stolen car crashes into Kitchen Savages in Anacostia

The Brief A stolen car crashed into Kitchen Savages restaurant in Anacostia early Monday morning, forcing the restaurant to close temporarily; the suspect fled the scene. The crash happened on the same block as an explosion caused by another vehicle accident, raising concerns about ongoing safety issues in the area. Restaurant owner Darrell Gaston expressed frustration over crime and lack of accountability, while urging government officials to better engage with communities.



A stolen car crashed into a Southeast D.C. restaurant, closing it for days.

What we know:

A stolen vehicle made a sharp turn, lost control and hit a utility pole that fell through the glass of Kitchen Savages on Marion Berry Ave in Anacostia.

The incident happened around 2:45 a.m. on Monday.

Video and images show the car catching fire. FOX 5 has learned the suspect ran away.

The backstory:

The crash is on the same block where a gas leak caused an explosion of a convenience store and daycare 16 months ago. That explosion was caused after a vehicle hit the gas meter.

Restaurant owner Darrell Gaston says he’s grateful this wasn’t worse, that it was the middle of the night and the restaurant wasn’t full.

But Gaston said he’s still frustrated — at the people who did this, that there’s not more accountability for people committing crimes like this and that while D.C.’s government has programs to help people, it still feels like they’re not reaching people uniformly in the District.

"To the people committing crimes, find another outlet. To the people who work for the government, leave your desk. Don’t be afraid to go into communities to meet people where they are because if we all work together we can have the safer communities that leads to people getting jobs, leads to people buying homes and investing in communities. But if you commit a crime, you have to be held accountable. I’m sorry," said Gaston. "If you go out here, you rob people, steal cars, you need to be locked up, you gotta do your time, because there are people impacted by the actions that you chose to make."

Gaston hopes to reopen in the next few days and has started a GoFundMe to try and support his six employees who cannot work right now.

The search for a suspect continues.