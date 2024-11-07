Watch Live: Biden to address nation after Trump defeats Harris

President Joe Biden will address the nation on Thursday at 11 a.m. EST in the Rose Garden of the White House.

This will be Biden's first time addressing the nation after Donald Trump was elected the 47th President of the United States on Wednesday. Vice President Kamala Harris spoke from Howard University, her alma mater, after the presidential race was called Wednesday afternoon.

In a White House-issued statement, Biden praised Harris as "a tremendous partner and public servant full of integrity, courage, and character." It was Biden’s first public comment in the aftermath of Trump’s victory.

Harris called Trump to concede and congratulate him Wednesday afternoon.

Addressing the crowd at Howard, Harris said she fully accepts the results of the election.

"The outcome of this election is not what we wanted. Not what we fought for. Not what we voted for," Harris said. "But here me when I say, the light of America's promise will always burn bright."

"Earlier today, I spoke with president-elect Trump and congratulated him on his victory. I also told him that we will help him and his team with their transition and that we will engage in a peaceful transfer of power," she added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.