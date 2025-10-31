Expand / Collapse search

WATCH LIVE: FOX 5 throws back to celebrate Halloween 2025

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Updated  October 31, 2025 7:23am EDT
WASHINGTON - Brace yourself, DMV—it's Flashback Friday this Halloween 2025, and Good Day DC is going back in time to celebrate!

From the 1980s to the 2000s, the morning crew is honoring their musical icons!

Steve, Marissa, Mikea, Jacqueline, Tucker, Annie Mae, and Producer Chris reveal the songs that shaped them, and their picks might just surprise you.

A chilly Halloween Friday with passing clouds and temperatures near 60 degrees.

