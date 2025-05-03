WATCH LIVE: Alfonso Ribeiro, other celebs at Shenandoah Apple Blossom parade

The 98th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival's Grand Feature Parade, featuring notable names like Alfonso Ribeiro and DJ Daniel, kicks off Saturday afternoon in Winchester, Virginia.

What we know:

The GloFiber Grand Feature Parade kicks off Saturday May 3 at 1:30, featuring music, celebrities and more.

Alfonso Ribeiro, host of ABC's Dancing with the Stars, is this year's Grand Marshal of the festival and will host the parade.

DJ Daniel, a young cancer warrior, will ride in the parade as well. DJ was honored by President Donald Trump during his speech to congress in March.

The backstory:

The festival kicked off on Friday, April 25th and stretches to May 4th, commemorating the bloom of the Apple Blossom. According to the city's site, "The Bloom" is an event that takes place every year involving a number of private organizations.

Attendees enjoy events like the Bloomin' WinFest, which includes amazing Virginia wines and ciders, live entertainment, great food, and more.