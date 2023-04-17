WATCH: Large sinkholes collapse street in Northern Utah

Over two dozen homes in one Northern Utah town have been evacuated after floodwaters created a large sinkhole and washed away portions of a road.

25 homes were evacuated in Kaysville, Utah, last week after flooding collapsed portions of Orchard Ridge Drive and Mountain Road.

Drone video recorded by Charles Uibel shows the collapsed road near homes.

Kaysville Police say the incident appears to be the result of a blocked storm drainage system in a residential subdivision.