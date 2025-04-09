WATCH: ICE agents break glass, forcibly remove Maryland mom from car

The Brief ICE agents broke through a car window to detain a Maryland mom from El Salvador. Her 18-year-old daughter was in the car with her and caught the incident on tape.



What we know:

Elsy Berrios was arrested on March 31 by a pair of ICE agents who broke through her car window to get inside. Her 18-year-old daughter was in the passenger seat and filmed the entire interaction. Berrios asked to see a warrant but was never shown one.

ICE says she entered the country illegally in 2017 and is affiliated with MS-13.

"Elsy Noemi Berrios, 51, is an illegal alien, Salvadoran national, and known affiliate of the violent transnational street gang, MS-13," according to ICE. "U.S. Border Patrol in Rio Grande Valley, Texas, arrested Berrios on Jan. 26, 2017, after she illegally entered the United States. She was transported to the McAllen Border Patrol Station in McAllen, Texas, and processed under expedited removal. A Department of Justice immigration judge issued Berrios a notice to appear on Feb. 10, 2017. Berrios was released from custody on Feb. 16, 2017, under the ICE Alternatives to Detention program."

The other side:

Berrios is from El Salvador and is seeking asylum in the United States. Her lawyer says she was on her way to work on the morning of March 31 before ICE agents pulled her over.

"She has been here in Maryland. She has her family here in Maryland. Both of her children that live here in Maryland with her have legal, permanent residency status. And she has been working at the same place for over six years," said lawyer Anna Tijerina.

What's next:

Berrios is currently in ICE detention in Pennsylvania. She has a court hearing on Monday.