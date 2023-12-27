WATCH: Fairfax County firefighters respond to apartment fire
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Fairfax County Fire and Rescue units were on the scene of a fire Wednesday morning.
The fire occurred in the second-floor apartment in the 2600 block of Arlington Drive. People inside the apartment units were evacuated via ground ladders, according to officials.
There are no reported injuries.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.
When news breaks, stream FOX 5 DC anytime. Get the FOX Local app on your smart TV.