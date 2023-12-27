Expand / Collapse search

WATCH: Fairfax County firefighters respond to apartment fire

Fairfax County
Units responded to a fire in an apartment on Arlington Drive Wednesday morning.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Fairfax County Fire and Rescue units were on the scene of a fire Wednesday morning. 

The fire occurred in the second-floor apartment in the 2600 block of Arlington Drive. People inside the apartment units were evacuated via ground ladders, according to officials. 

There are no reported injuries. 

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates. 

