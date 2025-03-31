WATCH: Dirt bikes, ATVs at World War II Memorial in DC

The Brief Video posted on social media shows dirt bikes and ATVs riding around the World War II Memorial in DC. United States Park Police is aware and reviewing security footage to identify potential suspects.



Video posted early Sunday morning show dirt bikes and ATVs riding around the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C.

What they're saying:

National Park Service's Mike Litterst tells FOX 5 DC that United States Park Police is aware of the video.

"We are currently reviewing security footage to identify potential suspects.The National Park Service strongly condemns activities like the ones seen in the video that disrespect the solemnity of the National Mall's memorials," said Litterst.

The backstory:

It's illegal to ride ATVs on public streets in D.C. and around the National Mall, but according to the MPD, their chase policy prohibits officers from pursuing the vehicles.

ATVs and dirt bikes, while illegal, are no stranger to D.C. streets. Earlier this month, an ATV rider allegedly hit two police officers before fleeing.

That incident occurred near U and 15th in Northwest D.C., another hotspot for ATVs.

I’ve seen how the ATVs tear in and out of there with pedestrians on the sidewalks and it’s dangerous," said U St. neighbor Bo Billups. "The question I have is — my understanding is that the ATVs are illegal and so why are they here with such frequency and riding up and down U Street, joyriding in both lanes stopping traffic? It is dangerous and it’s our neighborhood. It’s not a dirt bike park."