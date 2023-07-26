WATCH: Brazen porch pirate poses as delivery person before swiping packages in Georgetown

A doorbell camera video caught a thief stealing packages from a front stoop in Georgetown earlier this month.

In the video, the suspect can be seen walking up to the stoop with a broken cardboard box in their hands. They place the box on the stoop before picking up the two packages and walking away.

Joel Ang, the Georgetown resident who shared the video with FOX 5, said he filed a police report after the incident occurred on July 14 around 3:00 p.m. He has yet to hear back from the police.