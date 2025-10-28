WATCH: Blue Angels fly over DC

The Blue Angels were spotted over parts of D.C. and surrounding areas midday on Tuesday.

What we know:

"The U.S. military will conduct an aircraft flyover in the National Capital Region (NCR) over the National Mall on Tuesday, October 28, at approximately 11:15AM to 11:30AM," according to Alert DC.

What we don't know:

It's unclear the reason for the fly-over midday Tuesday. FOX 5 DC has reached out to the Blue Angels for information.

Big picture view:

Earlier this month, the Blue Angels canceled their participation in San Francisco Fleet Week due to the ongoing federal government shutdown. U.S. Navy ships, Sailors and Marines did not take part in the event "due to the continuing lapse in federal appropriations," per the San Francisco Fleet Week Association.

The Blue Angels will also be skipping the Sea and Sky Air Show this Saturday in Jacksonville Beach.

The government shutdown stretched into its 28th day on Tuesday and is poised to continue as the Senate again failed to pass a GOP funding bill for the 13th time.