Washington Wizards mark 25th year since franchise rebranded to Wizards name

The Washington Wizards are marking their 25th year since the franchise rebranded to the Wizards name and are celebrating at the season's home opener.

The home opener will take place against the Chicago Bulls on Friday, October 21, at Capital One Arena. Tip-off is at 7:00 p.m.

Game night festivities will include the Capital One Fan where fans will have the opportunity to receive a custom print designed by a local D.C. artist and autographs with Wizards alumni Phil Chenier and Gheorghe Muresan.

The first 10,000 fans will receive a Wizards 2022-23 schedule magnet and all fans in attendance will receive a free Classic Edition inspired rally towel.

The Wizards will also unveil their first glimpse of the team's new Classic Edition jersey.