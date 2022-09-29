Washington Nationals usher attacked by MLB fan after argument over seats: police

A man was arrested and has been banned from Nationals Park for five years after police say he attacked an usher over seats in a wild altercation that was caught on video.

The fight happened at Thursday night's game that the Nationals lost to the Atlanta Braves after police say the usher asked the man - who did not have a ticket for the section he was sitting in - to return to his assigned seat.

Police say the man -identified as 54-year-old Christopher Sullivan, of Charlestown, West Virginia - began shouting obscenities at the usher and refused to leave the section. Video shows the usher using his body to force Sullivan up the steps and out of the section.

In the video, Sullivan can be seen throwing a closed-fist and elbow at the usher before the two fell onto some nearby seats before being separated by security and police.

After the fight, the usher was bleeding from his hand and blood could be seen on the Sullivan's facial area. Both were treated by emergency crews at the ballpark.

Sullivan was arrested and faces assault charges and was also hit with a five-year ban from Nationals Park, team officials say.