Washington Nationals opening day tickets spotted on online resale sites

Tickets to watch the Washington Nationals open up their 2021 season in person may be hard to come by - but they are available - if you don't mind spending some dough!

The Nationals prioritized their Season Plan Holders but a search of online ticket resale services Monday morning showed dozens of tickets up for grabs for the April 1 home opener against the New York Mets.

On StubHub, the cheapest seats we could find would set you back $375 each and were in right field. If money is no object – you could spring for the $1,500 seats behind home plate. Tickets on SeatGeek started at $434 each and on VividSeats they started at $363.

If the prices aren't enough to keep you away – maybe the temperatures will. Highs on Thursday are only expected to be in the 40s – and even chillier at night.

The season will open with a reduced capacity of 5,000 fans with hopes of expanding the numbers of in-person seats later in the year. Guests will be seated in socially distanced pods of one to six people.

Directional signs, bag restrictions and mandatory face covering policies will be in place to keep things safe. The team has also expanded their sanitation and cleaning processes.