Washington National Cathedral to reopen to public for first time since March

article

The Washington National Cathedral will temporarily reopen to the public on November 3 and 4 for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March.

There will be an "Election Day Prayer Vigil" starting Tuesday at 7 a.m. where clergy will lead prayers throughout the 14-hour vigil.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Due to D.C. public health guidelines, the cathedral will be able to hold no more than 100 people at a time. Admission will be allowed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The cathedral will also hold a “Service of Healing, Unity and Hope” after the election on Wednesday at 12 p.m., which will be live-streamed.

Both events will operate with social distancing and masks will be required for all guests over the age of six. Worshippers will also be asked to provide contact information for potential contact tracing.

Advertisement

READ MORE: George Washington University encourages students to stock up on food, medicine ahead of Election Day

The cathedral also says no items of support or opposition for specific candidates will not be allowed inside the cathedral.

The cathedral will be closed again after November 4, pending further developments in the pandemic.