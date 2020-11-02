George Washington University encourages students to stock up on food, medicine ahead of Election Day

George Washington University has sent an Election Day preparedness email to on-campus students encouraging them to "have at least one week of food, supplies and medicine" in their rooms.

"We suggest preparing for the Election Day period as you would for a hurricane or a snowstorm that would prevent you from going outside for several days to grab food or order takeout," the email reads.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The email suggests students stock up on over the counter medications and "supplies like aspirin, toilet paper, paper towels and cleaning supplies."

GW is also encouraging students to "be prepared for potential disruptions in and around the Foggy Bottom campus," but says they don't anticipate access restrictions in the area.

READ MORE: Second coronavirus stockpiling wave may be coming — and it goes beyond toilet paper, cleaning supplies

The email goes on to reference what students should do should protests occur following the election results. GW says if students choose to protest, they should monitor emergency notifications, have a predetermined plan with others and have a communication plan if cell phone signals are limited.

Advertisement

LIVE UPDATES: The 2020 election in DC, Maryland and Virginia

GW also used the email to remind students of their counseling services as well as the university's CARE team.

GW Assistant Director of Media Relations Crystal Nosal says a message went out to off-campus students and faculty and staff as well, giving them similar information.

"Our goal is to help our campus community plan ahead for any potential disruption that may happen during the election period," Nosal says.

She also says GW sends preparedness messaging to students and staff before other activities that may draw large crowds, such as Fourth of July festivities and the inauguration.