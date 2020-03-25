Washington National Cathedral donates 5000 respirator masks to hospitals to combat coronavirus

article

The Washington National Cathedral is donating thousands of respirator masks they found in storage to local hospitals amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The masks, that had been stored in the cathedral’s crypt since the avian bird flu outbreak about a decade ago, were recently discovered, said the Very Rev. Randolph Hollerith on Wednesday.

"The building may be closed for large gatherings – but the cathedral’s work is not ended," Hollerith said.

The reverend said 3,000 masks will be delivered to Georgetown University Hospital and 2,000 masks will be delivered to Children’s National. The masks were found in sealed containers that have never been opened.