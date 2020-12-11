Washington Football Team to stop allowing fans at games for the remainder of 2020

The Washington Football Team has announced they will not be allowing fans at games for the remainder of 2020 due to health concerns related to COVID-19.

The team released a statement Friday saying, "After careful consideration and close coordination with Prince George's County health officials, the Washington Football Team has made the difficult decision to play the remainder of our 2020 games without fans in attendance. We will miss the unbridled passion of our fanbase at FedEx Field as we take on the Seattle Seahawks on December 20th and the Carolina Panthers on December 27th, but we must remain diligent in protecting our staff, players, fans, and the community as the region continues its fight against COVID-19."

Prince George's County announced new restrictions Thursday to combat the rising cases of COVID-19. The county, which has long been the epicenter of the pandemic in the state of Maryland, is currently registering a 10.1% positivity rate, above the state average.

Cases continue to rise across the U.S. as well. More than 3,000 coronavirus deaths were reported in a single day Wednesday, and health officials say the death toll will only get worse.