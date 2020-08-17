Washington Football Team hires NFL’s first Black president

Washington Football Team announced a historic first on Monday when they revealed the NFL’s first Black president.

Jason Wright is replacing Bruce Allen, who was fired in December 2019 after approximately 10 years at the franchise’s helm.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Wright will be responsible for leading the organization's business divisions, including operations, finance, sales, and marketing.

READ MORE: No fans at Washington football team games in 2020

The hire is the most recent in sweeping leadership changes in Washington – which included replacing Jay Gruden with Ron Rivera.

READ MORE: Washington releases Derrius Guice after domestic violence arrest

Advertisement

After seven years in the NFL as a running back with San Francisco, Atlanta, Cleveland and Arizona, Wright obtained his MBA, graduating with high honors from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Wright went on to global strategy and management consulting firm, McKinsey & Company, where he quickly ascended to being named partner in the Operations Practice, based in Washington, D.C.

WATCH LIVE ON YOUR MOBILE DEVICE



