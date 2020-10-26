Washington Football Team Coach Ron Rivera rings bell after final cancer treatment

It's a very different kind of victory Monday for the Washington Football Team!

Coach Ron Rivera underwent his last treatment for a form of skin cancer, two months after being diagnosed.

Video tweeted by the team shows Rivera greeted by cheers from staff members at Inova Mather Proton Therapy Center as he walked down the hallway. He then rang the facility's bell that signifies an end to his current treatment.

Rivera learned in August he had squamous cell carcinoma, which is considered very treatable when caught as early as he did. The 58-year-old missed some practice time but no games while undergoing treatments, and has been told his long-term prognosis is good.

Rivera has coached through a pandemic, the franchise's name change, allegations of sexual harassment in the workplace from before his time that came to light after he was hired, and his own cancer battle. He hopes he can get back to coaching like normal after his treatments are over.

"It's probably going to take three or four weeks after I get my last treatment because of the recovery period, but I really am looking forward to it," Rivera said to the Associated Press in a previous report.

Washington's defense dominated the Cowboys offense in their latest game on Sunday, piling up six sacks, the pick and a forced fumble that became a safety in a 25-3 blowout.

