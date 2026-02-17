Man arrested after running toward US Capitol with loaded shotgun, police say

The Brief An armed suspect was arrested on Capitol Hill. U.S. Capitol Police caught the suspect, who they say had a loaded shotgun and additional ammunition. Police are still investigating the incident and working to determine the suspect's motive.



A man was arrested outside the U.S. Capitol building on Tuesday after bringing a loaded shotgun onto the premises, U.S. Capitol Police say.

Armed suspect on Capitol Hill

What we know:

USCP says officers surrounded and arrested the man as he ran toward the U.S. Capitol with a loaded shotgun.

The arrest happened shortly after 12 p.m. on the Lower West Terrace. Officials say the suspect also had multiple rounds of ammunition and a tactical-style vest.

USCP officers found the suspect’s SUV in front of the U.S. Botanic Garden on Maryland Avenue, SW.

A gas mask and helmet were spotted inside the vehicle.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

No motive determined

What we don't know:

No one was injured, and USCP Police Chief Michael Sullivan says officers are trained to stop these exact kinds of incidents.

"Just last summer, we held an active threat exercise on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol – in the very location where today’s officers stopped the suspect," Sullivan said. "These now routine exercises are planned monthly and in different areas of the Capitol Complex to keep our officers ready for potential threats just like this."

The suspect has been identified as 18-year-old Carter Camacho of Smyrna, Ga. He has been charged with committing unlawful activities, carrying a rifle without a license, possession of an unregistered firearm and having unregistered ammunition.

Officials are still working to determine the suspect’s motive. He was not on file with the USCP.