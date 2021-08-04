Washington Football Team banning headdresses, face paint at FedExField for upcoming season

The Washington Football Team has announced new safety protocols and fan attire restrictions for the upcoming football season.

Fans will no longer be allowed inside FedExField if they have on Native American-inspired ceremonial headdresses or face paint.

FOX 5 spoke to some WFT fans who say they think it's a sound rule.

"I think it's a good idea not to do it. I'm all for it," says Linda Jones.

"I don't think there should be any face painting," says Stewart Warre. "It's disrespectful for other races."

"I feel like if it's offensive, you shouldn't do it," says Jazzmya Gabriel. "I agree. It's no longer the Washington Redskins, so why put on paint?"

Other changes this year include recommending unvaccinated guests wear masks, but the new restrictions don't require masks.

The team is also bringing back tailgating, something that was prohibited last year due to the pandemic.

Finally, for the first time, FedExField will be cashless meaning you can only purchase food and drinks with credit cards or mobile payments.

The first home game at FedExField is in just over two weeks against Cincinatti.