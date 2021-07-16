Washington Football Team among 4 NFL teams with under 50% vaccinated

The Washington Football Team is among four teams in the NFL with an under 50% vaccination rate.

Washington, Indianapolis, Arizona and the Los Angeles Chargers had the four lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the league as of Thursday, according to an Associated Press report.

According to the report, Pittsburgh, Miami, Carolina and Denver have the highest vaccination rates and are among seven teams that have achieved at least 85%.

The report says about 70% of players have been vaccinated in the league and teams on the lower end of the vaccination table face potential competitive disadvantages.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.