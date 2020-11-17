Washington Football Team announces player has tested positive for COVID-19

The Washington Football Team made a statement on Twitter Tuesday saying a player has tested positive for COVID-19. The team has not released the identity of the player.

The team says the player immediately self-isolated and contact tracing data has been evaluated. All the player's close contacts have been told to quarantine.

The Washington Football Team says they have entered the NFL's intensive protocols and that all meetings this week will be conducted virtually. The Inova Sports Performance Center will only be open to staff with limited access for players.

The team says they will continue to work with the NFL's Chief Medical Officer and follow guidance from the league.