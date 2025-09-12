DC schools tighten rules for football games after multiple fan fights

The Brief New rules go into effect for high school football games in D.C. starting Friday night. The rule changes come after "multiple instances of spectator conflict," according to the District. New rules include attendance limits, no re-entry, adjusted schedules, separating fans in the stands and more.



Tighter security measures are coming to high school football games across Washington, D.C., starting on Friday night, including parental supervision for all students. The moves come after multiple reports of violence at games.

What we know:

Both the District of Columbia Interscholastic Athletic Association, which covers D.C. public schools and the District of Columbia State Athletic Association, which handles competition across the District, announced new policies on Friday.

According to D.C. Public Schools, the rule changes come after "multiple instances of spectator conflict."

First, the District will try to schedule games earlier in the day, so they end earlier, and will even allow Friday games to be rescheduled for Thursdays or Saturdays. Come game time, the schools will limit the number of fans in the stands, and won't allow anyone re-entry to the game.

Once inside, the stands will be divided into sections for fans of the home and away teams. Concession stands will close at the end of the third quarter.

DCPS will also work to increase staffing and security at every game.

Dig deeper:

Even stricter rules go into effect for all public and charter school students. The DCSAA announced Friday that any student who wants to attend a game must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

What they're saying:

"Football games are a time-honored tradition, and for decades, DCPS has brought communities together to celebrate school spirit and cheer on our student-athletes," D.C. Public Schools Deputy Chancellor Drewana Bey said in a statement. "We know how important these moments are for our schools, and we want to keep them safe and enjoyable for everyone."

What's next:

All of these changes go into effect immediately, starting with games on Sept. 12. The new rules for public school games will continue at least through Friday, Oct. 10, while the rule about parental supervision will continue for the rest of the football season.