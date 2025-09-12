Expand / Collapse search

Churchill Buldogs vs Northwest Jaguars: How to watch high school football

By
Published  September 12, 2025 2:38pm EDT
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - The Northwest Jaguars will go up against the Churchill Bulldogs this week for a big-time match-up. 

What we know:

The homestanding Jags find themselves in a precarious position early in the season. Northwest, a perennial playoff contender, looked lackluster in 7-3 road loss at Blake last week. Interim head coach, David Riggio is hoping their vaunted home crowd can spark a more spirited performance versus the Bulldogs. 

Cosch Rydzweski's Churchill squad will enter the black hole with upset on their minds. Coming off of a shutout victory over Bethesda Chevy-Chase, the Bulldogs are in prime position for a statement victory.

Northwest defeated Churchill 21-20 last season. 

What's next:

Watch LIVE COVERAGE of the game on FOX 5 DC's YouTube page and in the live player at the top of this article. 

