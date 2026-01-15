Washington Commanders unveil initial renderings of new stadium design for RFK site

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Washington Commanders unveil initial renderings of new stadium design (HKS)

The Washington Commanders and lead architect HKS unveiled renderings of the team's new state-of-the-art stadium on Thursday.

The new stadium will be built on the site of the old RFK Stadium. It is expected to seat 65,000 and have a roof to make it a year-round venue for concerts and other events.

READ MORE: Washington Commanders choose lead architect for new stadium at RFK site

"HKS is honored to work on one of the world’s most extraordinary sports and entertainment sites, and this project calls for an equally extraordinary response. Every design decision is guided by the significance of place – shaped by its local, regional and national history and generations of memories rooted in RFK Stadium," said Mark A. Williams, FAIA, HKS Global Venues Director.

