Washington Commanders stadium decision could be first hurdle for potential new owners

Fans are buzzing about the potential new owners of the Washington Commanders, and many are asking: what's next? The first big decision the new owner could face involves a new stadium for the team.

The current lease at FedExField where the Commanders currently play is up in four years. Maryland Governor Wes Moore has expressed that he hopes to keep the team in Maryland.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said future plans should have Virginia taxpayers’ interests front of mind. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has previously said she thinks the team should be in the District, but it's a political issue as it would require an act of Congress to make that happen.

Featured article

The last NFL stadium built was SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, where the Rams and Chargers play. It took three years to build.

The group said to be buying the Commanders is led by DMV Native Josh Harris who also owns the Philidelphia 76ers and the New Jersey Devils. Those teams both went through ups and downs during Harris’s tenure, but the 76ers have made the playoffs 6 years in a row and the Devils had a good regular season this year.

As for any other big decisions the new owner could make, most free agents have signed at this point as we near the draft, but trades are still in play.

Under the Snyder regime, the Commanders have said they’re not interested in trading for Ravens Quarterback and former MVP Lamar Jackson, but whether a potential-Harris regime would want to go for it has yet to be decided.