Washington Commanders rebrand the team’s home from Commanders Field to Northwest Stadium
WASHINGTON - The Washington Commanders will rebrand the team’s home from Commanders Field to Northwest Stadium.
The two organizations will officially kick off the extension and expansion of their existing partnership through a joint press conference at the stadium before the Commanders’ home opener.
"Northwest Federal Credit Union has been an integral part of this community for generations, and we could not be prouder to partner with an organization as committed to the DMV as we are," said Washington Commanders Managing Partner Josh Harris."
The multi-year, exclusive naming-rights agreement for the stadium brings together two institutions with a storied history in the region and community.