Washington Commanders vs Green Bay Packers: Week 2 injury report released

The Washington Commanders have released their injury report for their Week 2 match-up Thursday night against the Green Bay Packers.

By the numbers:

As of Thursday, September 11, the Commanders had 12 players listed on their injury report.

P Tress Way - Limited

WE Noah Brown - Limited

RB Austin Ekeler - Limited

TE John Bates - Full

QB Jayden Daniels - Full

DT Daron Payne - Did not practice

DE Deatrich Wise Jr. - Full

TE Zach Ertz - Did not practice

CB Jonathan Jones - Did not practice

CB Marshon Lattimore - Did not practice

LB Von Miller - Did not practice

T Laremy Tunsil - Did not practice

Dig deeper:

