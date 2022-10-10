Washington Commanders fall 21-17 to Tennessee Titans

Derrick Henry rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown to help the Tennessee Titans beat the Washington Commanders 21-17 and extend their winning streak to three.

When Henry got into the end zone in the third quarter, it was Tennessee's first second-half touchdown since the season opener.

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) and the team lose a close one to the Tennessee Titans 21-17 at FedEx Field October 9, 2022. (Photo by Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The Titans improved to 24-3 when Henry surpasses 100 yards rushing. That was enough to compensate for five sacks of Ryan Tannehill.

David Long Jr. picked off Carson Wentz at the Tennessee 1-yard line with 6 seconds left to preserve the victory. Wentz threw for 359 yards and two touchdowns as the Commanders lost their fourth straight.

