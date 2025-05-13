Washington Commanders to face Miami Dolphins in NFL’s first regular-season game in Spain

The Brief Washington Commanders set to play Miami Dolphins in NFL’s first regular-season game in Spain. Historic matchup to take place at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. Part of the NFL’s expanded international slate, including games in Ireland, U.K., and Germany.



The Washington Commanders will make history in the 2025 NFL season, playing the league’s first regular-season game in Spain, the NFL announced Tuesday.

Commanders set for Spain debut

The matchup against the Miami Dolphins is set for Sunday, Nov. 16, at Bernabéu Stadium, home of Real Madrid C.F.

The game is part of the NFL’s expanded international slate, which also includes matchups in Dublin, Ireland, London, U.K., and Berlin, Germany.

NFL expands global presence

What they're saying:

"We’re honored to represent the Washington, D.C. area on the global stage in the NFL’s first-ever regular season game in Spain," said Commanders Managing Partner Josh Harris in a statement Tuesday. "Playing at the iconic Bernabéu Stadium is a powerful opportunity to connect with new fans and share the energy of Commanders football in one of the world's great sporting cities."

"We are thrilled to welcome the Washington Commanders to Spain, in our first-ever regular season NFL game in Madrid, an incredible global city," said Head of Europe and APAC at the NFL Brett Gosper. "This historic matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Washington Commanders continues to showcase the league’s commitment to growing the game globally, and we look forward to sharing this momentous game in the world-class Bernabéu Stadium, home to Real Madrid, with fans across Spain and the world."

