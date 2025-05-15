Washington Commanders Christmas Day game will air live on Netflix

The Brief The Washington Commanders' 2025 schedule has officially been released. The team is set to go matchup with the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Day. Fans will be able to stream the game live on Netflix, along with the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings.



Netflix is sharing an early Christmas gift to football fans. The streaming giant will broadcast the Washington Commanders Christmas Day game.

Fans will be able to enjoy the matchup between the Commanders and Cowboys, along with the Lions and Vikings.

Tickets for the game are currently priced between $270 and $1,052, according to ticket seller StubHub.

Netflix shared the Christmas Day schedule on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday afternoon. The streaming platform has yet to announce who will perform during the halftime show.

What we know:

The Commanders will open their season against the New York Giants at Northwest Stadium, play a Sunday night game against the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 2, and will play the Miami Dolphins at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid on Nov. 16. It will be the first-ever regular-season NFL game played in Spain.

The full schedule:

Sept. 7, 2025 New York Giants 1 p.m.

Sept. 11, 2025 at Green Bay Packers 8:15 p.m.

Sept. 21, 2025 Las Vegas Raiders 1 p.m.

Sept. 28, 2025 at Atlanta Falcons 1 p.m.

Oct. 5, 2025 at Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 p.m.

Oct. 13, 2025 Chicago Bears 8:15 p.m.

Oct. 19, 2025 at Dallas Cowboys 4:25 p.m.

Oct. 27, 2025 at Kansas City Chiefs 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 2, 2025 Seattle Seahawks 8:20 p.m.

Nov. 9, 2025 Detroit Lions 4:25 p.m.

Nov. 16, 2025 at Miami Dolphins 9:30 a.m

BYE

Nov. 30, 2025 Denver Broncos 8:20 p.m.

Dec. 7, 2025 at Minnesota Vikings 1 p.m.

Dec. 14, 2025 at New York Giants 1 p.m.

Dec. 20, 2025 Philadelphia Eagles TBD

Dec. 25, 2025 Dallas Cowboys 1 p.m.

TBD at Philadelphia Eagles TBD