Commanders 2025 schedule to be announced

The Washington Commanders' 2025 schedule is set to be announced Wednesday night at 8 p.m. Here's what we know so far.

What we know:

Reports say that the Commanders will open their season against the Giants at Northwest Stadium. Netflix is expected to announce a Christmas Day game against the Dallas Cowboys, according to reports.

The Commanders say that it will be the 14th most difficult strength of schedule in 2025.

International Perspective:

The Commanders will play the Miami Dolphins at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid on Nov. 16. It will be the first-ever regular season NFL game played in Spain.

Big picture view:

Already announced is the full list of Washington's home and away opponents this year.

Home:

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Philadelphia Eagles

Seattle Seahawks

Chicago Bears

Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

Detroit Lions

Away:

Dallas Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles

New York Giants

Green Bay Packers

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Minnesota Vikings

Atlanta Falcons

Miami Dolphins