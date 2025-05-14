Expand / Collapse search

Commanders 2025 schedule to be announced

By
Published  May 14, 2025 12:12pm EDT
Washington Commanders
FOX 5 DC
WASHINGTON - The Washington Commanders' 2025 schedule is set to be announced Wednesday night at 8 p.m. Here's what we know so far. 

What we know:

Reports say that the Commanders will open their season against the Giants at Northwest Stadium. Netflix is expected to announce a Christmas Day game against the Dallas Cowboys, according to reports. 

The Commanders say that it will be the 14th most difficult strength of schedule in 2025. 

International Perspective:

The Commanders will play the Miami Dolphins at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid on Nov. 16. It will be the first-ever regular season NFL game played in Spain. 

Big picture view:

Already announced is the full list of Washington's home and away opponents this year. 

Home: 

  • Dallas Cowboys
  • New York Giants
  • Philadelphia Eagles
  • Seattle Seahawks
  • Chicago Bears
  • Denver Broncos
  • Las Vegas Raiders
  • Detroit Lions

Away:

  • Dallas Cowboys
  • Philadelphia Eagles
  • New York Giants
  • Green Bay Packers
  • Kansas City Chiefs
  • Los Angeles Chargers
  • Minnesota Vikings
  • Atlanta Falcons
  • Miami Dolphins

The Source: This story includes information from the Washington Commanders, as well as reporting from NFL Insider Jordan Schultz. 

