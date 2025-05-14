Commanders 2025 schedule to be announced
WASHINGTON - The Washington Commanders' 2025 schedule is set to be announced Wednesday night at 8 p.m. Here's what we know so far.
What we know:
Reports say that the Commanders will open their season against the Giants at Northwest Stadium. Netflix is expected to announce a Christmas Day game against the Dallas Cowboys, according to reports.
The Commanders say that it will be the 14th most difficult strength of schedule in 2025.
International Perspective:
The Commanders will play the Miami Dolphins at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid on Nov. 16. It will be the first-ever regular season NFL game played in Spain.
Big picture view:
Already announced is the full list of Washington's home and away opponents this year.
Home:
- Dallas Cowboys
- New York Giants
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Seattle Seahawks
- Chicago Bears
- Denver Broncos
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Detroit Lions
Away:
- Dallas Cowboys
- Philadelphia Eagles
- New York Giants
- Green Bay Packers
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Minnesota Vikings
- Atlanta Falcons
- Miami Dolphins
The Source: This story includes information from the Washington Commanders, as well as reporting from NFL Insider Jordan Schultz.