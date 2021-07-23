Washington Capitals announce 2021-22 regular season schedule

The Washington Capitals announced their 2021-22 regular-season schedule on Friday beginning with a three-game homestand, including a home opener against the New York Rangers on October 13 at Capital One Arena.

READ MORE: Washington Capitals release 2021-22 preseason schedule

Washington has four homestands of at least three games on the schedule, the longest being a four-game stretch at Capital One Arena from Dec. 2-10.

The Capitals have four stretches of at least three consecutive road games, including a season-long five-game road trip from April 14-22. The Capitals will also have 13 sets of back-to-back games.

Eighteen of the Capitals’ 41 home games at Capital One Arena fall on weekends, with three games on Friday, seven on Saturday and eight on Sunday.

The schedule features holiday home games on Veterans Day (Nov. 11 at Detroit), the day before (Nov. 24 vs. Montreal), the day after Thanksgiving (Nov. 26 vs. Florida) and New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31 at Detroit).

READ MORE: Cleveland Guardians: MLB team dropping Indians name

Here are Capitals home dates of significance:

- Oct. 13: Home opener at Capital One Arena versus the New York Rangers

- Oct. 16: Capitals host the Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning for the first time

- Oct. 19: Nathan MacKinnon and the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Colorado Avalanche visit Capital One Arena

- Nov. 14: The Capitals host the Pittsburgh Penguins for the first time of the season on a Sunday

- Nov. 24: The Capitals and the Montreal Canadiens face off the day before Thanksgiving

- Nov. 26: The Capitals and the Florida Panthers square off the day after Thanksgiving

- Jan. 2: The Capitals kick off 2022 when they host division rival New Jersey Devils

- Jan. 10: The Capitals host the Boston Bruins for the first time

- Jan. 24: The Capitals host the Vegas Golden Knights

- Feb. 2: The Capitals host Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers for the first time since Nov. 5, 2018

- March 5: The Capitals host the Seattle Kraken for the first time

- April 28: The Capitals conclude their 2021-22 home regular-season schedule against the Columbus Blue Jackets

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Advertisement

Start times for all 82 games and broadcast information will be released at a later date. For a full schedule, click here.

