Washington Capitals playoff tickets: Team announced limited number of first round seats

Limited playoff tickets available

What we know:

A limited number of tickets for the Washington Capitals' Eastern Conference First Round playoff games are now available, the team announced Thursday. Fans can purchase seats for Game 1, Game 2, and, if necessary, Game 5 and Game 7 via Ticketmaster.com..

The Capitals have qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the 10th time in the last 11 seasons and the 34th time in the franchise's 50-year history. Team captain Alex Ovechkin recently broke Wayne Gretzky's longstanding NHL record of 894 career goals.

The team urged fans to purchase tickets directly from official channels to avoid unauthorized sellers. For more information, contact 202-266-CAPS or visit WashingtonCaps.com.

