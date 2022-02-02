Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin tests positive for COVID-19

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the team.

In a tweet, the team said Ovechkin will not play against the Edmonton Oilers Wednesday night due to the NHL COVID-19 protocol.

Ovechkin will also not participate in the 2022 NHL All-Star Game in Las Vegas, according to the team.

