Warrenton police investigating after the death of an infant

Warrenton police are investigating after a 2-month-old died at a home on Academy Hill Drive last week.

Police responded to the home on August 28 after receiving a report of an infant who wasn’t breathing.

The manner of death will be released once the Chief Medical Examiner has completed an autopsy, police say.

Police, prosecutors, and social services are conducting the investigation into the incident.

