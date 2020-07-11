Fauquier County sheriff's deputy who claimed attack accused of obstructing justice

A Fauquier County Sheriff’s deputy who told investigators he’d been attacked on a roadside has been accused of making a phony claim.

Jake Preston Dooley, 22, of Marshall, Va. was charged with falsely summoning law enforcement and obstruction of justice.

He was also relieved of his duties to the sheriff’s office.

Dooley was released on $10,000 bond, but will be transported to a regional facility for mental health evaluation.

Friday night, the sheriff’s office began investigating when Dooley was found lying face down at the intersection of Old Waterloo and Wilson roads in Warrenton around 7:15 p.m.

Dooley told investigators he’d been knocked unconscious when he left his vehicle to remove a road hazard.

The sheriff’s office said he was on duty, but on his way home.

