Warmest DC Halloween in 50 years possible as temperatures expected to near 80 degrees

FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes say get ready for the Halloween heat!

After freezing temperatures Monday morning that prompted frost and freeze advisories across the Washington, D.C. region, a big warm-up is expected for trick-or-treat day.

Barnes say temperatures could reach 80 degrees Thursday - potentially setting a record for the warmest Halloween since 1974.

Expect daytime highs in the low-60s on Monday, temperatures near 70 degrees Tuesday, and highs in the upper-70s on Wednesday.

After Thursday’s potential for the warmest Halloween in 50 years, temperatures will dip to the low-70s by Friday, leading into a mostly sunny and dry weekend.