Warmest DC Halloween in 50 years possible as temperatures expected to near 80 degrees

By
Updated  October 28, 2024 11:34am EDT
FOX 5 Weather forecast for Monday, October 28

WASHINGTON - FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes say get ready for the Halloween heat!

After freezing temperatures Monday morning that prompted frost and freeze advisories across the Washington, D.C. region, a big warm-up is expected for trick-or-treat day. 

Barnes say temperatures could reach 80 degrees Thursday - potentially setting a record for the warmest Halloween since 1974.

Halloween forecast: Dry, warm night ahead for trick-or-treaters!

Expect daytime highs in the low-60s on Monday, temperatures near 70 degrees Tuesday, and highs in the upper-70s on Wednesday.

After Thursday’s potential for the warmest Halloween in 50 years, temperatures will dip to the low-70s by Friday, leading into a mostly sunny and dry weekend.

