Warm temps, weekend storm chances in DC region as WorldPride Parade, LIV Golf Tournament kickoff

Warm and muggy conditions along with the possibility of showers and storms across the Washington, D.C. region this weekend as a busy lineup of outdoor events, including the WorldPride Parade and the LIV Golf Tournament, are expected to draw large crowds.

Temperatures across the area will be in the low-to-mid-80s, with some parts of the region getting showers and thunderstorms. Rain is expected Friday night, with showers likely Saturday afternoon. Saturday evening could bring additional showers and a chance for scattered storms, some continuing through the overnight hours.

WorldPride Parade Forecast

The WorldPride Parade will feature temperatures in the mid-80s on Saturday afternoon with showers expected to move out of the area before it begins. Expect a muggy and humid day if you are part of the parade or in the crowd.

LIV Golf Tournament Forecast

Friday and Sunday look like the best days for spectators who want to check out the LIV Golf Tournament over the weekend in Gainesville, Virginia. Friday will be mostly clear with temperatures ranging from the mid-60s to the low-to-mid 80s. On Saturday, look for temperatures in the mid-80s with scattered showers and the potential for thunderstorms. Sunday’s temperatures are back in the 80s with a chance for a thunderstorm in the early afternoon.

Washington Nationals Forecast

A three-game homestand this weekend for the Washington Nationals who take on the Texas Rangers on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Expect daytime temperatures in the 80s with substantially cooler temperatures by the evening all three days.

Beach Forecast

High temperatures in the 70s for Maryland, Virginia and Delaware beaches with the chance for showers and storms on Friday and Saturday in Ocean City, Rehoboth Beach, and Bethany Beach.