Warm temperatures return to DC region for weekend and into next week

A chilly Friday morning in the Washington, D.C. area will give way to a warmer weekend.

Temperatures started in the upper 40s during the early morning hours. A frost advisory was also in effect until about 9 a.m.

As the day progresses, temperatures are expected to rise into the upper 60s to lower 70s, marking a pleasant start to a dry weather pattern that will continue through next week.

Saturday morning will also begin on the cooler side, but by the afternoon, temperatures will climb into the lower 70s. The warming trend will continue with sunshine and warm temperatures continuing through the end of the week.

Highs in the mid-70s are expected for Sunday and upper 70s expected on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

This stretch of warm, sunny weather is perfect for outdoor plans, and feels almost like a brief return to summer.