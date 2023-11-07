Warm temperatures in the 70s Tuesday afternoon as voters cast their ballots in Virginia

A warmer Tuesday with highs in the mid-70s across the D.C. region as voters head to the polls in Virginia.

FOX 5's Tucker Barnes says we can expect dry skies throughout the day. A cloudy start to the morning with more sunshine on the way by this afternoon.

Afternoon highs will be near 75 degrees – about 15 degrees warmer than usual this time of year, Barnes says.

A roller coaster ride of temperatures this week with cooler temperatures in the 60s Wednesday, a climb back into the 70s Thursday, and much cooler highs in the 50s by the weekend.

Polls opened at 6 a.m. in Virginia and will remain open until 7 p.m. Here's everything you need to know as you head to cast your ballot.