Warm, sunny weekend ahead following week of severe weather, tornadoes
WASHINGTON - Sunshine, low humidity, and no rain in the forecast Friday after a week of severe weather that slammed the Washington, D.C. region.
FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says expect dry skies and temperatures in the mid-80s as we head into the weekend.
READ MORE: Seven tornadoes confirmed in Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia: NWS
The beautiful weather continues on Saturday with highs in the low-80s and sunshine. A chance of showers on Sunday afternoon with temperatures in the 80s.
The pleasant weekend follows a week of intense weather that resulted in seven tornadoes touching down in Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia. The severe storms downed trees, caused power outages, and left several people injured.
